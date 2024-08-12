Attendance, TV audiences surged with shortened BBL season: Dobson

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Alistair Dobson, the General Manager of Big Bash Leagues (BBL), has said the decision to reduce the number of matches in last year’s tournament to 40 games paid off very well, citing the increase in on-ground attendances and people watching the matches on television.

In July 2023, the BBL unveiled a new-look schedule of 40 home-and-away matches, followed by a four-game finals series, to completed within six days. The reduction in BBL games came after the competition copped criticism for being too long.

The moves worked wonders in BBL 2023/24 season saw 27% rise in spectators present at the stadium and more games being sell-outs. Dobson also said the upcoming WBBL season will also have a 40-game schedule, and is keen to see if it results in similar positive results which last season’s BBL provided.

"We obviously had one season of a reduced BBL down to 40 games and I think just about every one of our metrics showed that that was the right decision. We had a significant increase in average attendances and TV audiences were up at the same time. But I think equally the players really responded, and they enjoyed it.

"They love playing and less travel perhaps and more playing. I think the cricket fans responded and the sentiments are really high. So that proved itself in one year in the BBL. We're going into a WBBL season that's been reduced back to the same length for the first time.

"And I think we've already seen from the schedule and from our players that they're looking forward to, I guess, a quality over quantity approach where every game means a bit more. Every game should be that much better and more competitive and great events. So the feedback's been overwhelmingly positive and it proved itself in the BBL and we're confident the same thing will happen in the WBBL this year," said Dobson to reporters in a virtual interaction.

He also revealed there aren’t any innovations lined up for the upcoming BBL and WBBL seasons, with the focus being more on completing matches quickly.

"We've obviously had a few interesting innovations over the past few years, like the power surge and some other rules. I think we still have a very innovative mindset and looking at ways we can continue to improve and grow the game.

"I think from our perspective, the really key thing we're looking at this year and beyond is the speed of the game and the pace of play. I think while we don't have anything specifically coming in this season, we are looking very closely at ways we can continue to innovate in the game to speed it up and make sure our game's finishing a time that it works for kids and families over summer.

"We see the trend in all forms of cricket that the games are going longer than perhaps they have and perhaps we would like. Given our core audiences, kids and families and fans of the game, we want to make sure the games are continuing to click over at a good pace. So there's some areas, some things we're looking at, not for this season, but stay tuned."

