Attack on minority communities in Bangladesh intolerable: RSS

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Expressing “serious concern” over Bangladesh unrest, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that the attack on minority communities in Bangladesh was “intolerable”.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses serious concern over the incidents of violence against Hindus, Buddhists and other minority communities in Bangladesh during the movement for regime change in the last few days,” RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said in a statement.

“Cruelty like targeted killings, looting, arson and heinous crimes against women belonging to Hindu and other religious minorities and attacks on Hindu Mandirs in Bangladesh are intolerable. RSS strongly condemns this,” Hosabale added.

Urging the interim Government of Bangladesh to take “strict action to immediately stop such incidents”, the RSS General Secretary said that the Government must make proper arrangements to protect the lives, property, and honour of the victims.

“We request the world community and all political parties in Bharat to stand in solidarity with the persecuted communities like Hindu, Buddhist, etc., in this critical time,” Dattatreya Hosabale further said.

He said, “As a friendly neighbour, the Government of Bharat is trying to play an able role in this situation in Bangladesh.”

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh urges the Government to make every effort to ensure the safety of Hindus, Buddhists, etc, in Bangladesh,” Hosabale further stated.

Reports from Bangladesh said that Hindus have been attacked and their homes and businesses destroyed in several places. Some Hindus were also killed.

Nahid Islam, a student movement leader who was sworn in as an advisor to the interim government, acknowledged the attacks in a statement.

"Temples are being attacked, vandalised and looted," he said blaming those who wanted to destroy the student movement.

According to Rana Dasgupta, a leader of the minority organisation Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, about 100 Hindus have been injured and two killed.

Anti-Hindu violence took place at 97 places on Monday and Tuesday, and at least 10 temples were attacked, according to him.

