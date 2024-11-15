ATP Finals: Zverev downs Alcaraz to secure semis clash with Fritz

Turin (Italy), Nov 15 (IANS) Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in straight sets to top the John Newcombe Group to set up a semifinal clash with Taylor Fritz of the United States in the ATP Finals here on Friday. Zverev defeated Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-4 in a one-hour, 57-minute encounter. Alexander Zverev's victory continued the German star's late-season surge but left Alcaraz with a nervous wait as his progress will depend on the result of the evening match.

The German on Friday extended his winning streak to eight matches by sinking Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. Zverev, who was facing Alcaraz for the first time since his heartbreaking five-set defeat in the Roland Garros championship match, produced an impressive performance to outclass his rival and guarantee he will end the year as No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings.

“He beat me too many times this year in important matches, so I’m happy that I got this one,” reflected Zverev after his triumph. “Obviously I feel like we have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well, so it’s always nice to play against him… Just sharing the court with him. He’s a great guy and I’m looking forward to the next matches with him as well.”

The two-time ATP Finals champion Zverev sent down nine aces and won 73 percent (40/55) of points behind his first serve against Alcaraz, according to Infosys ATP Stats. He has not dropped serve in any of his past four matches, dating back to his Rolex Paris Masters final victory against Ugo Humbert.

With his victory, Zverev ensured a first-place finish in John Newcombe Group and set a semifinal clash against fifth seed Taylor Fritz, while it left Alcaraz on the brink of elimination from the prestigious season finale.

There remains a scenario where the Spaniard could progress via a percentage of games won, but only if Andrey Rublev defeats Casper Ruud in straight sets on Friday evening.

Zverev has now earned a Tour-leading 69 wins in 2024, one more than World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and the most in a season since Andy Murray won 78 in 2016 -- the year the Briton won the ATP Finals and finished as ATP Year-End No. 1. After defeating Alcaraz in the ATP Finals group stage for the second consecutive year, Zverev now leads the Spaniard 6-5 in the pair’s ATP head-to-head series.

