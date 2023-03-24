ATMIS urges police to enhance vigilance to bring peace to Somalia

Mogadishu, March 24 (IANS) A senior security official with African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has urged police officers to remain vigilant to ensure that peace and stability return to Somalia.

Hillary Sao Kanu, the new ATMIS Police commissioner who wrapped up a three-day visit to Jubaland, HirShabelle, and Southwest to acquaint herself with the ongoing police programs in the federal member states, said on Thursday that the police officers should remain steadfast in the implementation of the mission's mandate, which includes building the capacity of the Somali Police Force through training, mentoring and provision of operational support.

"We are here to bring peace to Somalia. We are also here to ensure Somali Police officers can stand on their own and execute their duties effectively," she noted in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Kanu stressed that ATMIS is keen on helping the Somali government establish a professional police force capable of protecting civilians and maintaining law and order, urging the soldiers to maintain operational readiness and remain vigilant in the implementation of the mission's mandate, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanu held several meetings with senior ATMIS officials based in the administrative capitals of Kismayo, Baidoa, and Jowhar, where matters of security and the welfare of police officers were discussed.

"I appeal that we all focus on effective training so that we can meet the mandate of ATMIS Police," said Kanu, praising the officers for their commitment and urging them to discharge their duties selflessly and with dedication.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.