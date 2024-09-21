Atishi's Ministers express faith in Kejriwal, hope for early polls

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The new ministers of the Atishi-led AAP government have expressed hope about the possibility of early elections in Delhi, while reaffirming their commitment to working under the leadership of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to IANS, Gopal Rai, who has retained his berth, said: "We are Arvind Kejriwal's team. The entire team will strive to work closely with the public, addressing immediate challenges such as air pollution and pending developmental projects. We are confident in our ability to perform well as a cohesive unit. The public's support has always been with Kejriwal. From tomorrow, he will be engaging with the public. I am hopeful that elections will be held soon in Delhi, and the people will return Kejriwal to power with a thumping majority."

Kailash Gahlot, who also returns as minister, told IANS: "Our only aim is to serve the people of Delhi and ensure the return of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister. Under his leadership, we have been working tirelessly for the betterment of the city. We will continue to follow his vision and guidance to address the needs of the citizens."

Minister Imran Hussain expressed gratitude to Kejriwal for his continued support. "I am deeply thankful to Arvind Kejriwal for his confidence in me. We are already working under his guidance, whether it's the education model, the provision of 200 units of free electricity, 20,000 litres of free water, or free bus travel for women. We are committed to building on these initiatives and taking them forward."

Earlier, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday. Atishi is the third woman to become Chief Minister of Delhi and also the youngest to hold the top post.

Apart from Atishi, Rai, Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Hussain, who were part of the outgoing Kejriwal government, were sworn in as ministers. One post remains vacant.

Mukesh Ahlawat is a new entrant in the Atishi cabinet. Being a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra and also the only Dalit face, his elevation is aimed at enhancing the AAP government’s outreach to the backward communities.

