Atal Path violence was a pre-planned conspiracy: Bihar Police

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said on Tuesday that the violent ruckus which broke out on Atal Path in Indrapuri was a well-planned conspiracy.

SSP Sharma said that the investigation revealed that the incident, involving arson and stone-pelting, was deliberately orchestrated for political and financial gain.

He said the mastermind of the incident was identified as local ward councillor Tutu and lawyer Shwet Ranjan.

“They hatched the conspiracy of arson. They both have been arrested. The entire conspiracy was hatched in the Harihar Chamber, Patna. People were brought from outside, including women, to stage the violence. After the death of two children, Shwet Ranjan met the ward councillor and plotted the ruckus to extract a share in compensation,” he said.

SSP Sharma said that ward councillor Tutu allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh to organise the chaos, distributing money among eight individuals who were directed to pelt stones and set vehicles on fire.

“The victim’s family had no role in the incident and was instead used as a front to legitimise the protest. Lawyer Shwet Ranjan is accused of being a habitual instigator, having staged similar disturbances earlier. We have briefed the victims’ families about the findings so far,” Sharma said.

On Monday, violence erupted in Patna’s Atal Path (Indrapuri area), where police vehicles and common citizens’ bikes were torched, and several acts of vandalism were reported.

Besides Tutu and Shwet Ranjan, Patna police detained more than 60 individuals for creating a disturbance on the Atal Path on Monday.

On August 15, two children - a girl and a boy - were found dead in mysterious circumstances inside a parked car in Patna.

The incident occurred at upscale Gokul Path in the Patel Nagar locality under the Patliputra police station limits in the city.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmi Kumari (7) and Dipak Kumar (5), both siblings.

Patna police rescued their lifeless bodies from inside the car. The car was parked inside the premises of a house in a densely populated locality.

Police investigation revealed that the deceased was wearing a school uniform and returned from tuition. Their tuition teacher is one of the suspects in this case.

