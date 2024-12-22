Astro Zindagi: Weekly Horoscope

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Here is your astrological guide for the week ahead, the forecast for December 23-29.

Aries

This week, Aries, the stars increase your desire and determination to succeed at work. If you are searching for new jobs, you can look forward to getting some interesting leads. For those already in employment, you will find yourself more committed and willing to go to greater heights in your job. This is the best time to take the bull by the horns and make the necessary changes. In love, single Aries, you might meet someone with a different perspective on life – this can turn into something deep. Couples will benefit from your passion; however, do not overdo it and be considerate of your partner’s feelings. Your lucky days for love are Tuesday and Thursday, and your lucky colour of the week is red for confidence and strength.

Tip of the week: Take the bull by the horn

Taurus

This week makes your spirit of adventure and exploration come alive. You may be inclined to go somewhere or immerse yourself in a new learning topic. If you are actively searching for a job, you may want to consider looking for one that will allow you to learn and grow – this might be a great new job. For those already employed, your creative energy will assist you in being easily noticed in projects, and you should not hesitate to take charge. In love, singles may meet a person with a different cultural background or perception of life – this is a new addition that may be needed in your life. If you are in a relationship, spend some time to surprise your partner with an impromptu date; the new environment will be great for your relationship. Monday and Wednesday are considered lucky days for love, and green is your lucky colour of the week.

Tip of the week: Learn and grow

Gemini

This week brings a boost of energy about change and self-development. For a job seeker, this is the best time to seek jobs that will offer him or her an opportunity to rise to the challenge. Do not avoid such jobs because they may require change or innovation; they may pay off in the long run. For working individuals, it is now the best time to take on challenging tasks at work. In love, singles may be attracted to a person with whom they feel a spiritual connection, which can result in a passionate, liberating experience. If you are in a relationship, you must be careful of power relations – but again, if you are truthful. Tuesday and Friday are considered lucky days for lovers, while the lucky colour is black.

Tip of the week: Rise to the challenge

Cancer

This week is all about relationships. Expect an increase in energy in your romantic life, whether single or in a relationship. If you are looking for a life partner, do not reject someone who may be a thinker because he or she might be the right partner for you. For those in a relationship, it is a good time to rekindle the flame with your partner by having an honest conversation or going on an impromptu date. Favoured days for love are Thursday and Sunday; your lucky colour for the week is silver. In your career, job seekers may find an opportunity to work with other people, which means new opportunities. Employees will excel in a team environment—your interpersonal skills will help you get promotions.

Tip of the week: Be honest in relations

Leo

This week gives a boost to your daily grind and workweek. You will be more inclined to go at it and complete tasks as they come, whether in the process of seeking employment or during your daily work. For those already in a job, this is a good time to overcome all the barriers at the workplace and demonstrate your leadership. If you are in a relationship, the other partner will definitely notice the effort and energy you put in. Monday and Friday are lucky days for love, and this week’s lucky colour is gold, which is associated with vitality and prosperity. Family affairs will demand your attention, especially with the parents or the siblings. In education, students should concentrate on critical thinking or problem-solving areas, such as engineering or health sciences.

Tip of the week: Stick to deadlines

Virgo

This week, Virgo, your efforts will be directed toward projects you can creatively contribute to. If you are a job seeker, you should look for jobs that demand creativity. For those lucky enough to be employed, it’s a perfect time to take the reins on innovative projects. In love, people may meet a person with similar interests and beliefs, and the relationship will be full of interest and passion. For those who are in a relationship, you and your partner will discover new ways of having fun together – it’s all about play and exploration. Favoured days for love are Tuesday and Saturday, while your lucky colour is yellow, representing happiness. Concentrate on creative occupations such as design, performing arts, or communications in education.

Tip of the week: Be creative

Libra

Libra, you will strongly desire to concentrate on your domestic issues this week. Whether you are seeking employment or already employed, issues of work-life balance will be important in your life. Candidates may look for employment in areas of caregiving or catering, for instance, in estate agency or home decoration. Work will be more satisfying for those already employed when you introduce harmony and creativity into your environment. In love, singles will feel attracted to someone who makes them feel relaxed, while those in a relationship will have a better emotional connection with their partners. The lucky days for love are Wednesday and Sunday. The lucky colour is soft green, which represents harmony.

Tip of the week: Seek domestic happiness

Scorpio

This makes for a stimulating week. Whether you are a job seeker or an employee, your communication skills will be your most valuable tool. People who are searching for a job should look for writing, teaching or media-related jobs because your words matter. For those fortunate to have a job, now is a good time to volunteer to lead in group discussions or to present. In love, singles might meet a person with whom they are intellectually compatible – and this may be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. If you are in a relationship, do not be shy about sharing your ideas and your desires with your partner since this will strengthen your relationship. Love days are Monday and Friday, and the lucky colour is orange.

Tip of the week: Leverage your communication skills

Sagittarius

This week, it’s time to focus on your finances and beliefs. You will feel a boost of motivation to get a better financial position, whether you are looking for a job or are already in a job. The candidates may search for vacancies in the fields of finance, sales or entrepreneurship. For those with a job, it is that time to ask for a raise or undertake tasks that would earn you more money. For those in a relationship, this week is all about security and creating a strong foundation for the future – discuss your plans with your other half. Tuesday and Thursday are lucky days for love, while the lucky colour for this week is green, which stands for growth. Family matters will be beneficial, especially with parents—spend time with your family.

Tip of the week: Manage your finances

Capricorn

This week makes you more charged and eager to grab any opportunity with both hands. Whether you are a job seeker or an employee, this is the right time to be assertive and go out there and take risks and chances towards your dreams. Employers will discover that confidence leads to job opportunities for candidates, while employees will excel at promotions or handling difficult responsibilities. In love, singles may feel drawn to someone with a powerful character – this can become an intense, passionate relationship. If you are in a relationship with someone, your energy and passion will positively affect your partner but do not overdo it. Finding your love on Wednesday and Friday is good, while your favouritecolour is red.

Tip of the week: Be assertive

Aquarius

This week, Aquarius, your energy might be more internal than usual. It is the time to think about your objectives and take a break. For the job seeker, the process should be more inward and about discovering what you want from your work. You should always go by your gut feeling if you are in doubt. For those employed, this is a time to do the behind-the-scenes work – your work may not be glamorous or recognised by others, but it will prepare the groundwork for future successes. In love, people may want to meet an enigmatic person or a relationship that builds up gradually. For those in relationships, allow your partner to be free, but take time and space to do the same. Favourable days for dating are Monday and Thursday, and the lucky colour is purple.

Tip of the week: Look inward

Pisces

Pisces, your friends and career plans will be the focus this week. If you are a job seeker, this is the time to engage and build relationships with people who can assist you achieve your dreams. For those already in employment, teamwork and collaboration will be instrumental in achieving your goals. It is a good time to collaborate with other professionals in the organisation to complete large assignments. Those who are in a relationship should engage in activities that they used to do with friends or activities that they both have an interest in. Favoured days for love are Tuesday and Saturday, while your lucky colour is blue, which represents trust and harmony. In education, it is better to concentrate on such subjects as technology, social sciences or group dynamics.

Tip of the week: Build new connections

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer proficient in Vedic, KP, and Nadi astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis)

