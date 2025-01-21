Aston Villa sign Andres Garcia from La Liga side UD Levante

Birmingham, Jan 21 (IANS) Aston Villa have announced the signing of Andres Garcia from La Liga side Levante, with the talented full-back joining the club for a fee reported to be worth seven million pounds.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Valencia, brings a dynamic presence to Villa's defensive lineup, known for his energy, versatility and attacking contributions.

Garcia, a product of Levante's youth system, first joined the club in the 2021/2022 season to bolster their Juvenil A squad. His rapid development saw him quickly make the step up to Levante UD, and by early 2023, he had earned his place in Levante’s first team. His senior debut came in the Copa del Rey against Getafe CF, and shortly after, he made his league debut against Deportivo Alaves.

This season has been particularly impressive for Garcia, as he has showcased his attacking abilities by scoring three goals and providing three assists. His standout performances have made him one of the competition’s most exciting young talents. His ability to play both at right-back and further up the flank offers Villa a versatile option in their squad.

Garcia’s commitment to Levante has made him a fan favourite, with his performances on the pitch reflecting his passion and dedication to the club. As he moves on to this new chapter with Aston Villa, Levante UD expressed heartfelt gratitude for his contributions and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“The grit, dedication and commitment of Andres Garcia, together with his deep bond with the club and the fans, have made him a reference for Levanteism.

"From Levante UD we want to express our most sincere gratitude for his involvement, professionalism, dedication and affection towards the club and we wish him the greatest success in his new professional stage. Thanks for everything, Andres,” read the statement by Levante.

