Aston Villa announce signing of Jaden Philogene from Hull City

Birmingham, July 19 (IANS) Aston Villa has announced the signing of Jaden Philogene from Hull City. The winger returns to Villa after an impressive campaign with the Tigers in 2023/24.

A graduate of the academy at Bodymoor Heath, he made his senior debut for the club in 2021 and would go on to spend loan stints with Stoke City and Cardiff City. He was part of Villa’s tour to the USA in the summer of 2023, delivering some eye-catching performances for Unai Emery’s side.

"It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home. Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time. He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play," said Philogne to AVFC media team.

The 22-year-old rose through the club's Academy ranks before moving to the Tigers last summer. Philogene dazzled defenders in the Championship with his skills, racking up 12 league goals and convincing manager Unai Emery to make him a Villan once more.

Philogene made six appearances in his first spell at Villa after enjoying his senior debut against Tottenham Hotspur in May 2021.

He has returned to Aston Villa, completing a move from Hull City. Loan stints at Stoke City and Cardiff City have also played a role in his development, while the forward has netted three times in four caps for England Under-21s.

"It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans. What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals. It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am," concluded the 22-year old.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.