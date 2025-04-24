Aston Villa announce ground expansion to over 50,000 capacity

Birmingham, April 24 (IANS) Aston Villa Football Club on Thursday announced plans to refurbish and expand seat capacity at Villa Park's iconic North Stand.

"As the latest instalment of the North Ground regeneration plans, the North Stand expansion emphasises Villa's commitment to levelling up the fan experience whilst becoming a world-class sports and entertainment venue. The redevelopment will increase the number of seats available in the North Stand to over 12,000," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Combined with ongoing upgrades to Villa Park’s other three stands, total capacity at Villa Park will increase to over 50,000. The stadium renovation will be completed in H2 (second half) 2027, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2028 Tournament that Villa Park will be a host venue for," it added.

Championing a sustainable approach, Aston Villa FC will adapt and reuse the existing North Stand structure for the expansion. This innovative approach ensures that the capacity for Villa Park will not decrease at any time during construction, mitigating disruption to fans throughout the process. These changes, alongside other improvements to the North Grounds, are designed to deliver the best matchday experience for Aston Villa’s fans and create a thriving community hub.

"Aston Villa fans have been electrifying Villa Park for generations, charging the atmosphere with unrivalled intensity at every home match for more than 125 years," Chris Heck, Villa's president of business operations, said.

"Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of an exceptional team, we will now be able to offer this incredible experience to thousands more, all while meeting the key challenge of executing this project without compromising matchday capacity during the process."

Aston Villa's ambition continues to grow, with plans now confirmed to expand Villa Park’s capacity to over 50,000 — a clear sign of the club's upward trajectory under manager Unai Emery.

Previous proposals to demolish the North Stand were shelved, as the work would have temporarily reduced capacity to around 36,000. However, with Villa Park selected as a host venue for the Euro 2028 tournament - set to take place across the United Kingdom and Ireland - the club is now pushing forward with its stadium redevelopment plans.

This move reflects the resurgence of Aston Villa under the ownership of executive chairman Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. Emery, supported by football operations president Monchi, has revitalised the team, guiding them to a Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, where they narrowly lost 5-4 on aggregate.

The owners have continued to back Emery in the transfer market. The January window saw major moves, including the permanent signing of Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and loan deals for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and Marco Asensio from PSG - further highlighting the club's intent to compete at the highest level.

As the club builds on last season’s success, which saw them break through the Premier League’s "glass ceiling" to secure Champions League qualification ahead of schedule, they remain in strong contention to qualify again this year. They also have an FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Saturday, as their remarkable journey continues both on and off the pitch.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.