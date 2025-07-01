Assam’s ‘golden hour’ initiative saves over 2,650 road accident victims

Guwahati, July 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the state’s ‘Golden Hour’ emergency care scheme has provided cashless treatment to 2,657 road accident victims since its launch on May 30 last year.

The initiative, aimed at saving lives through immediate medical intervention, covers treatment costs of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for seven days in 46 empanelled hospitals across Assam.

Under the scheme, accident victims receive cashless trauma care without financial burden, with the government directly settling hospital bills.

So far, Rs 2.7 crore has been disbursed for treatments, ensuring timely medical aid across all districts. The program focuses on the critical ‘Golden Hour’- the first 60 minutes after an accident - when prompt medical attention can significantly improve survival rates.

In an X post, CM Sarma emphasised the scheme’s impact, stating, “Utilising the Golden Hour to Save Lives!”

He highlighted that the initiative is part of Assam’s broader efforts to strengthen emergency healthcare and reduce fatalities from road accidents, which claim thousands of lives annually.

The 46 participating hospitals are equipped with advanced trauma care facilities, ensuring victims receive immediate stabilisation, surgeries, and intensive care if needed.

The government has also streamlined the process to minimise bureaucratic delays, allowing hospitals to begin treatment without upfront payments.

According to the Chief Minister, Rs. 1.5 lakh cashless treatment per victim for seven days is provided. There have been 46 hospitals empanelled with trauma care units. The initiative has drawn praise from healthcare professionals and road safety advocates, who say it could serve as a model for other states.

However, some critics have raised concerns about long-term sustainability and the need for stricter road safety measures to prevent accidents.

With Assam recording a high number of road crashes annually, the ‘Golden Hour’ scheme marks a significant step toward reducing fatalities, proving that timely intervention can indeed save lives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.