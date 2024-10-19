Assam Rifles says power outage at its posts after row with Mizoram minister

Aizawl, Oct 19 (IANS) Assam Rifles on Saturday claimed that their all posts across Mizoram faced electricity outage for several hours on Thursday after the para-military troopers allegedly stopped the convoy of Mizoram Power Minister F. Rodingliana.

Mizoram’s Power and Electricity Minister, F. Rodingliana, on Friday, alleged that his convoy was halted by Assam Rifles personnel on the outskirts of Aizawl while he was returning home from Champhai on Thursday.

This led to a confrontation between the Minister’s accompanying officials and the para-military troops.

An official statement said that the power outage across Assam Rifles’ posts and locations in Mizoram, following the incident, jeopardises operational readiness and poses a security risk in border (Myanmar) areas.

“The power outage (on Thursday) affecting Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram appears to be a deliberate move aimed at obstructing their operations,” the statement said.

Media reports said that the electricity supply was restored after six to seven hours after the Assam Rifles commanders requested Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The para-military force said that on October 17, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established by Assam Rifles near Zokhawsang based on credible intelligence regarding the possible movement of war-like stores.

“When the convoy of Rodingliana, comprising four vehicles, approached the checkpoint, the Minister’s vehicle was allowed to pass as per standard procedures. However, the convoy voluntarily stopped at the location where routine checks were being conducted on civilian vehicles. This contradicts the claim that Assam Rifles forcibly halted the convoy,” the statement said.

It said that the Public Secretary to the Minister, who exited his vehicle, removed his jacket, verbally abused the Assam Rifles personnel on duty and forcibly took body cameras from the soldiers, while other members of the convoy engaged in disruptive behaviour, including unpatriotic remarks.

“Assam Rifles has consistently worked harmoniously with the Mizoram government, civil society organisations, and local communities, and has built strong relationships. The Power Minister appears to have acted on his own accord.”

The statement said that the Assam Rifles is mandated to guard the 510-km India-Myanmar border and is also tasked with countering the illegal drug trade under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Assam Rifles this year so far in over 130 operations have seized various drugs worth over R 690 crore in Mizoram, mostly along the areas border with Myanmar.

The Assam Rifles also seized explosive materials, and war-like stores, including weapons and ammunition, the statement said and added that the force conducts operations to maintain the security of both the state and the nation.

The reports concerning the incident involving the convoy of the Minister and Assam Rifles on October 17 are “misleading, malicious, and seem intended to damage the reputation of Assam Rifles,” the statement added.

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) alleged that the Assam Rifles troopers “misbehaved” with the minister while the lone Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga and party president Lal Thanzara also blamed the para-military force and termed the incident “most unfortunate.”

Mizoram’s apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and the youth wing of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) said that the action of Assam Rifles was an insult to the Mizo people, who elected the minister as their representative.

The MZP said that it would lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over Thursday's incident.

