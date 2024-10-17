Assam Police emerging as one of the finest forces of the country: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 16 (IANS) Assam Police are emerging as one of the finest forces in the country and they are providing mentorship to the police forces of other states as well, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "Assam Police is emerging as one of the finest forces of the country and is now mentoring police forces of other states."

The police academy in Assam has given training to at least 2,700 security personnel in other states, he said.

CM Sarma further said: "In a first, Dergaon’s Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is training 2700 police personnel from other states, the most recent one being from Goa Police. As I have often said, we want to build an Assam that will be in a position to provide leadership in governance to other states. From Policing to Women Centric DBT, we are trying to set a path which can be used by others in our collective endeavour to build a Viksit Bharat."

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the state police force was strengthened and the case pendency has reduced at least four-fold times in the last three years.

According to him, in 2021, 95,994 cases were pending in Assam and the figure has drastically dropped down to 18,286 cases in 2024.

The burden of cases for each investigating officer has also lowered. In 2021, there were 52 cases per investigating officer in the police department which has come down to just 7.39 cases in June 2024.

The Chief Minister had praised the drastic reduction in average cases handled by every officer.

“Due to our modernisation efforts, the average number of cases an Investigating Officer of @assampolice looks after has significantly come down, reducing their burden and improving the quality of investigation”, Sarma had said.

“This has resulted in a drastic reduction in case pendency, benefiting a large section of society,” he added.

