Assam Police arrest 14 Bangladeshi infiltrators: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that 14 Bangladeshi people, who tried to infiltrate into India, have been arrested from South Salmara and Karimganj districts in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Based on intel input, 14 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Assam Police yesterday in South Salmara and Karimganj districts."

According to him, nine out of total 14 persons were found carrying Indian Aadhaar cards.

The infiltrators were identified as Md. Ariful Islam, Md. Monir Hussain, Mofazal Hussain, Md. Mizanur Rahman, Abyadullah Hassan, Ashraful Islam, Manik Miah, Nobi Hussain, Waliul Ullah, Hazarat Ali, Sofikul Islam, Furkan Ali, Mominul Haque and Md Anwar Hussain.

The Chief Minister further mentioned in his post, "Ever since the tense situation in Bangladesh erupted, we have maintained a strict vigil and caught 108 illegal infiltrators in the period."

Meanwhile, CM Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they could not enrol themselves on the voters' list.

He said, "There is no chance that people from Bangladesh cross the international border and get themselves enrolled in the voters' list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and pushed them back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 a.m., they were pushed back in two to three hours, they can not register themselves in the voters' list."

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm in remaining extra vigilant.

"We have decided to take a slew of measures for the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there is a possibility that a few infiltrators might have escaped the clutches of the security personnel," he added.

