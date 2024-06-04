Assam: NDA leading on 11 LS seats, Congress 3

Guwahati, June 4 (IANS) The BJP and its ally partners are leading on 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

The BJP is leading on nine seats while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) are leading on each seat.

Among the key candidates in Assam, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading with a huge margin of 2,76,186 votes to his opposition candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Sonowal has so far received 6,87,333 votes while Gogoi got 4,11,147 votes. AAP candidate Monoj Dhanwar stands at third position with a vote of 1,36,928.

In the Jorhat seat, Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi has taken a comfortable lead of 1,40,324 votes against incumbent BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi.

The senior Congress leader fought elections from the Jorhat seat for the first time after his old seat Kaliabor was scrapped in last year’s delimitation exercise for redrawing boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

AIUDF Chief and incumbent MP in Dhubri is heading towards a humiliating defeat in his bastion to the Congress-heavyweight Rakibul Hussain.

Samaguri MLA and former state minister Hussain is also leading against Ajmal by a sweeping margin of 9,13,293 votes.

