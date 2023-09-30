Assam : Guards of Manas National Park launch protest for higher salary

Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS): Home guards, who are engaged in securing Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, have launched a protest seeking enhancement of their salaries.

At least 120 home guards protested in the national park for their enhanced remuneration on Friday after launching their protest on Thursday.

Talking to IANS, Manas Park Field Director Rajen Choudhury said: "Earlier, the home guards used to get Rs 200 per day. But, in the October last year, the state government hiked their salary to Rs 700 per day. However, as the budget was not allocated, the monthly remuneration of the home guards has been pending since last October."

According to the director, the budget approval came a week ago and other necessary formalities for paying the salary bills are underway.

"I met the protesters and I assured them to disburse their salaries at the earliest. We are hopeful that they will withdraw their protest," he said. The Forest Department engages the home guards for park duties as there is a shortage of forest staff at the local divisional office.

