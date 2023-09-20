Assam govt official caught red-handed while taking bribe

Guwahati, Sep 20 (IANS) A government official was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe from a man in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Hemandra Bora, was posted in Tinikunia area in Lakhimpur district.

According to police, Bora demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person fora land related official work.

The accused officer had taken 50 per cent of the money earlier.

"When he was trying to take the balance money, Bora was caught red-handed by police", an officer said.

A case under relevant section was registered against the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Earlier, another Assam government official was arrested last week on corruption charges.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.