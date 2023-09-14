Assam govt constitutes committee to draft law on polygamy ban

Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS): The Assam government has constituted a five-member committee to prepare a draft bill to ban polygamy in the state.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria issued a notification about the formation of the committee which comprises the Advocate General of Assam Devajit Saikia, DGP G.P. Singh, the state's Senior Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli, Legal Remembrancer and Secretary Romen Baruah and the Home and Political Department Secretary Biswajit Pegu.

Apart from drafting the law, the committee will also look into other aspects like tackling inter religious marriage by false identity, the role of ‘Kaji’ in the matter of child marriage etc.

The committee members will have a meeting with the chairman of the law commission and submit a report within 45 days.

Meanwhile, the opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) criticised the state's ruling BJP government for doing politics on the issue.

AIUDF MLA and party general secretary Aminul Islam said: "Our leader Badruddin Ajmal will see the committee report and then we will issue an official statement on the party's behalf."

