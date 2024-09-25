Assam Cong MP files complaint against Union Minister Bittu, others for remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has filed a police complaint against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and two other BJP leaders as well as a Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA for using "unparliamentary" language against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP Hussain and other Congress supporters went to Mererchar Police Station in Bongaigaon district and lodged a complaint against Union Minister Bittu, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh and Raghuraj Singh.

The Congress MP accused the BJP and Shiv Sena leaders of insulting Rahul Gandhi, who holds a "very important constitutional post". "We have lodged cases in police stations in Assam as our Chief Minister obeys the law of the land. He has earlier arrested a legislator from Gujarat and also tried to take a senior Congress leader into custody from the national capital. I believe that he will act in a similar manner this time also," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah also filed a police complaint against the BJP and Shiv Sena leaders in Lakhimpur district.

Borah accused the BJP of creating an environment of instability in the nation by "threatening Rahul Gandhi".

He expressed shock at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "lack of response to leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena urging him to sever Rahul Gandhi's tongue".

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress dared him to exhibit the "same bravery in detaining these BJP and Shiv Sena leaders as he did in the instance of opposition Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani".

Mevani was arrested two and half years ago by the Assam Police from the Palanpur circuit house in Gujarat after a police complaint was lodged in Assam over a purported tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena MLA Gaikwad sparked a row after a video of him offering Rs 11 lakh to anyone who "chops off" Rahul Gandhi's tongue went viral on social media.

Union Minister Bittu had attacked Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, saying if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting the Congress leader, he is the "number one terrorist".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.