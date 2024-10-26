Assam CM blames Congress 'goons' for BJP worker's death in pre-poll violence

Guwahati, Oct 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday condoled the death of a BJP worker who reportedly died following a pre-poll violence in the state's Samaguri assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister has held Congress "goons" responsible for the death of BJP worker Bipul Saikia.

Chief Minister Sarma took to his X handle, he express his condolences. He wrote: "My deepest condolences to the family of our @BJP4Assam karyakarta from Samaguri, Late Bipul Saikia, who was violently attacked and killed by goons of @INCAssam.”

"Those responsible will be held accountable. This crime is a grim reminder of the Congress’ deception, those who chant 'Samvidhan Bachao' are the very ones orchestrating poll violence and undermining democracy. The sacrifice of our karyakartas shall not go in vain," he added.

Saikia received grievous injuries after two groups clashed in Samaguri's Bajiagaon on Thursday. He was admitted to a hospital in Nagaon town, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Five assembly constituencies in Assam will go for bypolls in November. The by-elections on these seats were necessitated after incumbent MLAs won Lok Sabha elections and resigned from their Assembly membership.

Out of these five assembly seats, four were held by the BJP and its allies while the Congress held one seat -- Samaguri which is a bastion of former state minister Rakibul Hussain.

Hussain has been representing the Samaguri in the Assembly since 2001. He has not lost a single election in the last 23 years.

The senior Congress leader contested against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat in the parliamentary elections. The seat was held by Ajmal since 2009, however, Hussain pulled a spectacular win in Dhubri by a margin of more than 10 lakh votes.

Hussain's son Tanjil Hussain has been fielded by the Congress to contest from Samaguri seat in the bypoll. The BJP has been eyeing to oust Congress from Samaguri this time and has deployed its top leaders for the campaigning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.