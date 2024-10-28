Assam: Cash, gold seized from trading scam accused Dipankar Burman

Guwahati, Oct 28 (IANS) Assam Police have seized cash and gold from the possession of Dipankar Burman, the main accused in the multi-crore online trading scam who was arrested from Goa on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, following Burman's arrest, cash worth more than Rs 27 lakh was seized from his temporary residence in Goa along with some gold ornaments.

Burman has been absconding since August and has been successful in evading arrest since the reports of a huge trading scam conducted by his company, DB Stock Limited, surfaced.

He allegedly looted crores of money from the people who invested in his trading company on the pretext of getting much higher returns.

At least 21,000 people in Assam invested in Burman's company DB Stock Limited.

The police launched a manhunt to nab Burman; however, he could not be arrested.

On Sunday, the Director General of Police (DGP) G.P. Singh took to X and wrote, "Finally, Dipankar Burman arrested in Goa. The run ends. Congratulations Team@GuwahatiPolice."

According to police sources, the whereabouts of Burman could be traced by the investigation team a few days ago and Assam Police officials travelled to Goa to catch the accused.

With the active cooperation of Goa Police, Dipankar was finally arrested.

The Assam Police will appeal for a transit remand for Burman at a court in Goa on Monday and later he will be brought to Guwahati.

Several cases were lodged against Burman for looting people's money and his family members were questioned by the police officials a few days ago.

A top source said that the latest mobile number used by Dipankar was traced by police and this led to his arrest.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.