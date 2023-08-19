Assam: ACB recovers Rs 45L from govt official's residence

Guwahati, Aug 18 (IANS) Hours after a government official was arrested on graft charges in Assam, the officials of the anti-corruption department on Friday seized at least Rs 45 lakh cash from two residences of the official -- Manuj Kumar Saikia.

Saikia was an executive engineer (R&B) with the Public Works Department (PWD).

His apartments were raided by officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell.

According to an official statement, Rs 45,54,385 in cash was found at Saikia's residences in Haflong and Nagaon.

Manuj Kumar Saikia was caught in the act after accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant on Thursday as part of the demanded bribe in the Dima Hasao district's Haflong town, where he was posted.

Following his arrest, the anti-corruption wing officers went to his house for the raid.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wing wrote: "Ref: arrest of Manuj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Haflong Div. During the search, cash amounting to Rs 45,54,385 was recovered from his residences."

