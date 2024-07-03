Assam: 11 animals killed in flood in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, July 3 (IANS) At least 11 animals have been killed due to flooding in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), an official said on Wednesday.

KNPTR director Sonali Ghosh said that many camps have been inundated as flood water has submerged a large portion of the UNESCO world heritage site.

According to Ghosh, out of 233 camps under three Wildlife Divisions -- Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Biswanath Wildlife Division and Nagaon Wildlife Division -- 173 camps have been submerged in flood water.

Meanwhile, nine other camps have been vacated due to rising water levels.

There are five ranges in the KNPTR -- Agratoli, Kaziranga, Bagori, Burapahar and Bokakhat.

The highest number of camps have been inundated under the Kaziranga range.

"At least 51 camps have been inundated in the Kaziranga range and 37 camps were submerged in Bagori range," Ghosh said.

She further said that 65 animals have been rescued in KNPTR.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken stock of the flood situation in the park.

