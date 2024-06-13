Asian Team Squash: India men to meet Pakistan in quarters
Dalin (China), June 13 (IANS) India men qualified for the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 here on Thursday as the second team from Pool D behind Japan following a 3-0 victory over Mongolia for their second win in the four-team group. Former champions India men will meet Pakistan in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Meanwhile, India women beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 but lost to Malaysia by an identical margin on Thursday, and will now meet South Korea on Friday in a must-win final Group A league match for a semifinal spot.
The Indian men’s and women’s teams made a winning start in the event.
The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau and Mongolia while the men, headed by Velavan Senthikumar, began with a convincing 3-1 win over Kuwait, before falling short against Japan, according to information provided by the SFI on Wednesday.
India results:
Men: India bt Mongolia 3-0 (Suraj Kumar Chand bt Yesun Otgonchaimeg 11-3, 11-5, 11-1; Om Semwal bt Brian Bolor Bayarmaa 11-2, 11-3, 11-2; Rahul Baitha bt Amartuvshin Mandakhbayar 11-4, 11-5, 11-8).
Women: India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Pooja Arthi R bt Wu Yi Chun 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Sunita Patel bt Wang Yuan 11-6, 11-8, 11-9; Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Lee Yi Hsuan 11-7, 11-6, 11-5).
Malaysia bt India 3-0 (Aifa Azman bt Pooja Arthi 11-3, 11-5, 11-4; Aira Azman bt Janet Vidhi 11-1, 11-3, 11-1; Sivasangari Subramaniam bt Rathika Seelan 11-4, 11-5, 11-8).
