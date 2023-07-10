Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Indian junior team's journey in the team event of the prestigious Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end as they went down fighting against Indonesia with a score of 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

In the mixed doubles encounter, Samarveer and Radhika fell short against Adrian and Felisha, losing with a score of 16-21, 15-21, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Indonesia.

Ayush Shetty exhibited his resilience and skill in a nail-biting boys' singles match against Alwi Farhan but narrowly lost with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 19-21, further increasing Indonesia's advantage.

Rakshitha Sree S. rejuvenated India's hopes with her exceptional performance in a thrilling girls' singles match against Ruzana. She displayed remarkable composure and determination, clinching victory with a hard-fought score of 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 to make the tie score 2-1.

However, in the boys' doubles event, Divyam and Mayank were against Indonesia's Muhammad and Joaquin. The Indian pair tried their best but ultimately succumbed to a 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat.

While the Indian team's journey in the team event has concluded, the young players will begin their individual campaign on July 12.

