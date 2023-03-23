Asian Hockey Federation awards Hockey India with Best Organiser Award

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday was awarded the Best Organiser Award by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for their exemplary execution of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as the host nation.

The award was received by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea, on Thursday.

The prestigious quadrennial event featuring 16 teams from across the globe was held in two world-class venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

While the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar had previously hosted the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2018, the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela caught the imagination of the hockey fraternity for being the largest-seated hockey stadium in the world.

"We are very humbled and grateful for this incredible recognition by the Asian Hockey Federation. A World Cup at home is always special and for Hockey India, our top priority was to ensure everyone who took part in it, be it the participating teams, officials or spectators have the most memorable experience," expressed Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India.

"Our endeavour wouldn't have been possible without the continued support and vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, all the stakeholders and the numerous people who worked together to make this event a mega success," an elated Dr Tirkey was quoted as saying in a release.

Upon receiving the prestigious Best Organiser Award by the AHF, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India said, "This is a very proud moment for us. The success of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is evidence of what we can all achieve when we work with passion and precision. This award is a testimony to the hard work of Hockey India staff who worked round-the-clock to ensure everything goes on smoothly. I extend my gratitude to AHF for recognising this effort."

