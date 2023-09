Asian Games: Indian Men's Volleyball bows down to Pakistan 0-3, finish sixth

Hangzhou, Sep 26 (IANS) The Indian men's volleyball team lost to Pakistan (0-3) in three sets in the 5th/6th place match at the Asian Games 2023, here on, Tuesday.

The Indian team tried to cap off a fantastic season with a victory after losing to Japan (0-3) in the quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, Pakistan won the opening set 25-21 despite the fact that it was closely contested. As a weary Indian team started to make too many mistakes, they prevailed in the second set 25-20. The third set was lost by India 25–23 despite a late comeback attempt.

However, India tried to mount a late comeback, but it wasn't to be. A comfortable victory for Pakistan in the end.

The men's squad had a mixed season; previously, they had won their pool games after defeating Cambodia 3-0 and shocking 2018 silver medalist South Korea 3-2.

Chinese Taipei, the bronze medalist from 2018, was defeated 3-0 by India in the top 12 match. India was eliminated from medal contention after its top-six match, which it lost to Japan 0-3 in the process.

Pakistan finished 5th, that's a great result for them. This is a commendable result for India too, given their 12th-place finish last finish in Jakarta Asian Games, 2018, but this defeat to Pakistan will rankle them.

The Indian women’s team will begin its campaign against North Korea on Saturday.

