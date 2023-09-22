Asian Games: Harmanpreet Singh feels “immense proud” on being named as joint flag-bearer

Hangzhou, Sep 22 (IANS) Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh feels delighted to be named as the joint-flag-bearer of Asian Games 2023 alongside women boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

In a Hockey India press release, Harmanpreet said, "Being named as the joint flag-bearer alongside Lovlina Borgohain for the Asian Games is a moment of immense pride for me. It is an opportunity to represent my country on an even larger scale, and this honor truly humbles me. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our boxing star Lovlina for the same."

“I look forward to leading our contingent with all the enthusiasm and determination that has driven me throughout my career. This event is a testament to the unity and diversity of our nation, and I hope to carry our flag with the utmost pride and humility," he added.

The 12-team men’s hockey competition at the 2023 Asian Games will be held in two phases - the preliminary round or group stage and the final round. For the preliminary round, the teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

The Indian Men’s Hockey team is placed in Pool A with Japan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Singapore, and will play their opening game against Uzbekistan.

Teams in both pools will face each other in a single-headed round-robin format with the top two from each pool making the semi-finals.

Learning from past mistakes of the 2018 Asian Games, the team aims to play disciplined hockey and avoid any blunders this time. India's successful Olympic campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Games, when the team won a bronze medal, was greatly aided by Harmanpreet Singh. He ended up becoming India's best scorer, scoring six significant goals during the elite competition, showcasing his remarkable drag-flicking abilities.

His capacity to inspire and drive his colleagues to achieve perfection is evidenced by the recent Asian Champions Trophy title triumph by the Indian team, which shows that his leadership goes beyond personal success.

"We've put in diligent preparation for the tournament, and our entire team is brimming with confidence. Our primary focus is on the crucial group-stage matches. We won’t underestimate any opponent, as in major events, every team brings their A-game. Our mindset is geared towards victory against all opponents," Harmanpreet said about the preparation.

"After our commendable performance at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, our aim is to sustain that high level of play and clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games, which will help us in securing direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics," he added.

