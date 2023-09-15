Asian Games: Confusion over Gurpreet and Jhingan as both included in updated football team

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) The updated Indian men's football team for the Asian Games, revised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday, is causing much confusion over the inclusion of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan in the squad.

While the Sports Ministry has included Sandhu and Jhinghan in the squad for Hangzhou, the Indian Super League (ISL) has not verified the release of these players, nor has the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) stated anything on this matter.

The list of 655 players for the Asian Games released on Thursday by the Ministry significantly looks different from the list released by AIFF earlier on Wednesday.

The AIFF's revised list for the Asian Games had 13 changes in the original team after the Indian Super League clubs refused to release a few players.

However, the list from the MYAS, on the other hand, is quite different.

The Ministry made six changes to the team, which was originally announced by the AIFF in August but has preserved the bulk of it. Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who were removed from the AIFF's revised roster, are among the players who make up this group.

The list also includes Mahesh Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, and Akash Mishra.

August 1 Squad: (released by AIFF)

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.

September 14 squad: (revised list by AIFF)

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James, Rahul KP, Ayush Dev Chhetri

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Bryce Miranda, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Azfar Noorani

September 15 squad: (released by Sports Ministry)

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Abdul Rabeeh, Samuel James, Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Vincy Barretto, Vikram Pratap Singh

