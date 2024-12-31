Asian Football Confederation ushers in 2025 with unveiling of a new brand identity

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 31 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has heralded 2025 by signalling the start of a brand new era on Tuesday with the unveiling of a new logo and identity to reflect and reinforce the continued trajectory of the Confederation’s progress and rising standards in the coming years.

This latest milestone marks the Confederation’s first logo evolution in more than 23 years and only the second time in history that the AFC corporate brand has transformed following the introduction of its ‘shield’ logo shortly after its formation in 1954, which was subsequently updated in 2001, the AFC informed in a release on Tuesday.

Underlining the AFC’s commitment to engage with the most populous Continent and the largest football community in the world through the power of the beautiful game, the goal of the AFC’s new corporate brand identity is to establish a more modern, sophisticated and refined presence whilst also strengthening its connection with tomorrow’s generation of passionate fans, players and all stakeholders.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who alongside the AFC Executive Committee was presented with the new visual identity at its fifth meeting last month, said: “Across all levels of football, whether it is through the revamped club and national teams’ competitions, or the reforms of the AFC Statutes and the enhanced support to our Member Associations and Regional Associations, there is no denying that the AFC is at a pivotal point in our growth.

“Never in the history of the Asian game have we introduced more strategic reforms than we have in recent years, so it is vital for us to embrace a new identity and brand that truly reflects the transformative journey that we are well poised to undertake in the coming decade.

“Our Vision for the future remains resolute: we want to be a model Confederation in the world of football, we want to ensure our Asian teams succeed on the world stage, and to confirm football as Asia’s number one sport, and this new logo represents our bold ambitions to take the Asian game to unparalleled levels of excellence and success," he said. “On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to express my best wishes to the valued stakeholders of Asian football – from our passionate fans, our world-class players and officials, our valued sponsors, broadcast and media partners – for a prosperous new year and I rally everyone to embark on this new and exciting future with the AFC.”

The AFC connects the largest, most diverse Continent on the planet through football. Bringing together and uniting the best of Asian football, the AFC acts as the connective thread that runs across this incredibly rich, diverse, and vibrant tapestry. It is the heartbeat of this living, breathing network, the thread that binds Asian football together and drives it forward. The AFC’s new logo is a bold embodiment of the brand idea: “Connecting Asia through the Power of Football”. Inspired by the unifying spirit of the game, the design captures the essence of football as a universal connector, with the AFC serving as the thread that weaves the Continent together.

The logo’s distinctive mark represents a dynamic thread or ribbon, tracing the fluid movements of players on the pitch, which seamlessly folds to form the letters ‘AFC,’ creating a visually striking and meticulously crafted logomark that reflects the essence of the Confederation’s identity, the AFC release informed. Brought to life through a vibrant combination of solid colours and gradient treatments, and complemented by a refreshed colour palette, the logo exudes strength, confidence, and modernity. It delivers a premium aesthetic that resonates with the gravitas and recognition the AFC deserves, not just across Asia, but on the global stage.

The updated colour selection introduces a rich blue with a subtle hint of purple alongside premium tones of gold, linen, fluorescent blue, and pure white as the core colours for the AFC’s new identity. Designed with flexibility in mind, the new AFC corporate brand effortlessly adapts to diverse applications and touchpoints, meeting the wide-ranging implementation needs of the AFC. This dynamic approach ensures the brand remains impactful, cohesive, and fresh, offering a balance of simplicity and sophistication.

