Asian Champions Trophy: There is immense anticipation for India vs Pakistan clash, says hockey legend V. Baskaran

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) With the two neighbours not playing any bilateral series, hockey archrivals India and Pakistan can meet only in Continental-level events or FIH-organised tournaments.

And with Pakistan failing to qualify for the Rio 16 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games editions, Continental events are the only avenues left for the two countries to meet.

That is the reason why there is a bit of excitement as the two sides are scheduled to meet in the Asian Champions Trophy, which will be held in Chennai from August 3.

There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Asian Champions Trophy to be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

In the fourth episode of the ‘Chennai Chronicles Series’, the legendary Vasudevan Baskaran, under whose leadership the Indian team won its eighth and last gold medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, took a trip down memory lane recalling some magic moments from hockey in Chennai and the Indo-Pak rivalry.

Expressing his delight about the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy 2023 being hosted in his hometown, Baskaran said, “I and a lot of veterans in Chennai were all starved of a major international tournament. In fact, that made most of the players start Masters Hockey which usually gets about 5000 spectators. One can imagine the turnout for international matches with stars of Indian hockey."

Chennai last hosted an international hockey event in 2007 when the prestigious Asia Cup was held and it saw thrilling matches that have left a lasting impact on fans. Nostalgic about India’s successful outing in 2007,

“In 2007, Asia Cup was played here and we beat Korea 7-2 in the final to lift the trophy. As usual, a crowd of around 10,000 fans attended the match in the stadium. It was raining by half-time during the Final but no one left the stadium. I can't forget those moments," Baskaran was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Saturday.

The upcoming Asian Champions Trophy has rekindled the passion for hockey in Chennai. Bhaskaran shared his excitement about the event being held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, which he fondly referred to as “Eden Gardens of Chennai" as fans turn out in large numbers in the stadium even to witness local games.

"In normal league matches, about 5,000 fans are present in the stadium. So that is the interest and fan following in Hockey in Chennai," Baskaran said.

Baskaran expressed his appreciation for the decision to host the tournament in his hometown, saying, "I think it's very right on Hockey India's part to give this event to Chennai. Egmore Stadium is very close to my heart. I used to play here as a 17-year-old and back then it was on gravel and then it was developed into a grass stadium. I must have played about 5000 matches here. Although by the time an Astroturf was laid here, I had quit playing hockey but I have some very fond memories as a Coach."

The prestigious tournament will also witness remarkable infrastructural improvements at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, enhancing the players' experience and spectators' enjoyment. Baskaran noted, "New turf is coming up in the stadium and the entire gallery is being spruced up. And the dressing rooms are being upgraded."

The India-Pakistan league match is a highly anticipated encounter in the upcoming tournament, sure to draw a full house. “I think that's going to be a very, very vital match. The ground will be full, I know,” Baskaran said.

"I remember, in 1998, when I was a coach, the last match played with India-Pakistan was at the same ground. We could gather a crowd of about 11,000 fans. Two extra galleries were made. An entire Egmore roundabout was blocked for half a day," he added.

Talking about the importance of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Baskaran said, “The importance of this tournament is very, very high. Also, it will serve as a precursor to the all-important Asian Games to be played in China in September.”

