Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma completes 10,000 ODI runs during the match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, becomes second fastest to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli. Photo credit: IANS

Colombo, Sep 12 (IANS) The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma added yet another landmark to his name, as he becomes the second fastest in the world and sixth Indian to complete the 10,000 One-Day Internationa (ODI) runs quota in international cricket at the R. Premadasa Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma achieved the milestone when he reached 22 runs after India won the toss and opted to bat on a bright afternoon in Colombo. Sharma became the 15th batter overall to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

He is also the third Indian opener to reach the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

The landmark came on the big stage, as India eyes the top spot in the Super 4 standings, after a surreal victory against Pakistan. Sharma is playing his 50th ODI against Sri Lanka.

Making his ODI debut, back in 2007 against Ireland, Rohit is a modern-day legend with 30 centuries, 50 half-centuries, 2 double-hundreds, and averaging nearly 49 in the ODIs.

Fastest batters to 10,000 ODI runs (by innings):

Virat Kohli (India) - 205 innings

Rohit Sharma (India) - 241 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 259 innings

Sourav Ganguly - 263 innings

Ricky Ponting - 266 innings

