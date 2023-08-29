Asia Cup: Pakistan announce playing XI for tournament opener against Nepal

Multan, Aug 29 (IANS) Pakistan have named their playing XI for the opening game of the Asia Cup against Nepal, set to take place in Multan Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pakistan have gone heavy on batting depth for their tournament opener. With three frontline quicks and three spin-bowling all-rounders, the team isn't short of options in the bowling department either.

There are a few changes from the XI that played Afghanistan in the final ODI in Colombo.

Iftikhar Ahmed came into the middle order, replacing Saud Shakeel. There was also no room for pacer Mohammad Wasim with Pakistan opting to go with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be aided by Salman Agha in the spin department.

The batting line-up has a familiar look with Iftikhar coming back into the middle-order after missing the final ODI against Afghanistan.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.