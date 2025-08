August 04, 2025

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. In a post on X, Jagan wrote, “The demise of veteran leader Sibu Soren ji is a great loss to the nation. His lifelong efforts for tribal welfare and justice will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. May his soul rest in peace.”