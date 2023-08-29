Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul is progressively well, but won’t be available for the first two matches, says Dravid

Karnataka, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul won’t be seen playing the first two games of Asia Cup 2023.

Head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday updated on Rahul’s injury and said he is well, but can’t play the first two matches.

In a recent tweet on X, previously Twitter, BCCI stated Rahul Dravid's comment on the last day of training session, “KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the Asia Cup.”

"The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are traveling. We will reassess on the 4th (September) and take it from there. But the signs are looking good. He will be unavailable for the first two games," Dravid added.

The recent update opens the door for a wicket-keeper batter position in the team, Ishan Kishan is the second option as a wicket-keeper batter but with the opening slot already filled Sanju Samson who is traveling as a reserve player might be seen in the opening stage of the tournament.

The doubt over Rahul featuring in the playing eleven was already there, as Ajit Agarkar in the press conference updated about his recent niggle injury.

However, he attended the week-long fitness and medical training camp in Alur, Karnataka, and practiced both batting and wicket-keeping.

Rahul hasn’t featured in any matches since IPL 2023 after he suffered an injury in his right thigh. He underwent surgery in London and since then he has been in a recovery period at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore with Shreyas Iyer and Jsprit Bumrah.

However, Bumrah and Iyer are all set to feature in the playing eleven. Bumrah recently led the Indian T20I team against Ireland and clinched the title with a 2-0 win in a three-match series.

Dravid looked confident about Rahul playing in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup if India qualifies.

