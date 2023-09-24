ASI orders probe into death of French tourist in Fatehpur Sikri

Agra, Sep 24 (IANS) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ordered an inquiry into the death of a 61-year-old French woman tourist at the historical monument of Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Joint Director General Sanjay Manjul has been entrusted with the task and is set to arrive in Agra to conduct the investigation.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the French tourist, identified as Esma Ben Yelles, fell from a platform approximately five feet high. The ASI, responsible for the conservation and maintenance of protected monuments across India, swiftly took cognisance of the incident.

Raj Kumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist for the Agra circle of ASI, confirmed the initiation of the probe while adding, “The Joint Director General-level officer will lead the investigation, as directed by the ASI Director General’s office in Delhi. The findings of the probe committee will determine whether a safety audit of monuments in Agra is warranted.”

It may be recalled that a committee led by the district magistrate of Agra is already conducting its own investigation into the tragic accident.

Additional DM (protocol) Shairi and CMO Dr A.K. Srivastava visited the monument and interacted with ASI officials and private security personnel.

District Magistrate Bhanu Goswami had earlier formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident, consisting of ADM Protocol Shairi, CMO Agra Dr A.K. Srivastava, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Achhnera).

Goswami emphasised, “The additional district magistrate (protocol) will probe the incident, including allegations of delays in ambulance service. Those found negligent will face action.”

Eyewitnesses recounted the tragic accident, explaining that the victim had been leaning against a wooden railing that unexpectedly gave way. As a result, she plummeted from the five-foot-high platform, landing on the stone floor below.

