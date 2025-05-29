Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt over gravel mafia, SI recruitment delays

Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the state government over rising criminal activities involving the gravel mafia and the delay in Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment.

Speaking to the media at Jaipur airport, Gehlot expressed deep concern over the law and order situation, particularly after the recent death of a police constable in Jodhpur during an attack by gravel smugglers.

Referring to the tragic incident in Jodhpur, Gehlot said, "The gravel mafia has become so powerful that the government appears completely helpless. If the Chief Minister and his ministers are unable to rein in the mafia, it clearly points to collusion between the two."

He said that the inability of the government to act raises serious questions.

"You may be taking political donations or have other vested interests, but your failure to act against them is evident. The public will assume you're complicit," he said.

On the issue of the pending SI recruitment process, Gehlot criticised the government for keeping aspirants in uncertainty.

"Do what you have to do. Governments come and go. If there was a paper leak or any irregularity, investigate it, punish the culprits, put them in jail; we have no objection. But don’t keep it hanging indefinitely."

He emphasised the importance of taking decisive action for the sake of aspiring youth, stating that prolonged delays only erode public trust and create frustration among job seekers.

Gehlot further pointed out the sharp increase in gravel prices, blaming it on unchecked illegal mining.

"During our tenure, we tried to curb these activities with honesty. Even if the current government is making efforts, the ongoing collusion is evident," he said.

The former Chief Minister concluded by warning that the public is watching closely and will not tolerate inaction and alleged corruption indefinitely.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.