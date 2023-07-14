Ashes: Ollie Robinson affirms he is '100 per cent fit' for fourth Test after back spasm

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) England pacer Ollie Robinson has declared himself "100 percent fit" for the crucial fourth men's Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford after a back spasm that restricted him to just 11.2 overs at the Headingley Test.

Robinson suffered a back spasm on the opening day of the third Test in Leeds and failed to bowl during Australia's second innings as England clinched a narrow three-wicket victory to stay alive in the race for the Ashes.

The 29-year-old now hosed down any issues of the injury lingering and has declared completely fit and ready to take on Australia at Old Trafford from July 19.

"It was so frustrating to get that back spasm on day one. I was really looking forward to bowling on that Headingley pitch and it was coming out nicely, but these things happen. Normally when I’ve had back spasms before, they’ve built up and I would feel it coming on. Whereas this was on landing, it was just a sudden, quick stabbing feeling in the back.

"I told Stokesy (Ben Stokes), and he said to get off and see the physio. I think we caught it earlier than I have done in the past. I had some acupuncture, a bit of treatment, and I was fine after that. I was available to bowl on the third day if I’d been needed.

"The medical team said that it’s likely to have happened because I played back-to-back Test matches, and bowled 15 overs of bumpers at Lord’s. So sometimes these things come around, but then they go just as quickly as well. I’m 100 percent fit for Manchester," Robinson wrote in his column for Wisden.

Despite trailing 2-1 heading into the final two Tests, Robinson asserted that England's performances and playing approach have been validated by an increase in public backing and enthusiasm.

"I've got mates who have never really enjoyed cricket messaging me saying how good it is. It’s an amazing thing to be a part of. It makes me proud to be English, to be honest, to see the impact it’s having on people, and seeing them loving what we’re doing. In the end, that’s why we play the game. For the glory of it," he wrote.

