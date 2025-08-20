Arunachal: Pollution board conducts public hearing on environmental clearance for power plant

Itanagar, Aug 20 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) on Wednesday conducted a public hearing for environmental clearance to the proposed 1,200 MW Kalai-II hydroelectric project in Anjaw district, being developed by THDC India Limited, an official said.

An official of APSPCB said that the hearing, chaired by Anjaw District Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, saw the participation of Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, THDC officials and over 350 project-affected persons (PAFs) from 33 villages.

Minister Pul, recalling that her late husband and former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul had initiated survey work for Kalai-I and II in 2009, said she was glad to see his vision nearing reality.

Urging locals to support the project, she cited Uttarakhand’s Tehri dam as an example of the benefits of large hydropower infrastructure.

The Minister also assured that 50 per cent of the project’s employment opportunities would be reserved for land-affected families, besides boosting self-employment and entrepreneurship in the region.

With an investment of nearly Rs 14,000 crore, Kalai-II is expected to generate free power worth Rs 318 crore annually after commissioning, while contributing Rs 2.2 crore every year to the Local Area Development Fund.

Officials said that the proposed project, one of 13 stalled hydro schemes revived last year through MoAs signed with four central PSUs, would create around 1,700 direct jobs and spur development through roads, healthcare, education and allied services.

During the hearing, APSPCB officials explained the clearance process, while THDC and its consultant WAPCOS Ltd presented details of the project’s environmental impacts and proposed mitigation measures.

While most speakers supported the project, concerns were raised by some over land rates, compensation, employment and local area development.

Summing up, DC Kojin assured villagers that their suggestions would be reflected in the minutes and proposed exposure visits for two representatives from each affected village to Uttarakhand’s Tehri dam.

THDC executive director A K Ghildiyal and senior officials assured that the company would address genuine concerns in line with rules and guidelines.

The THDC India Limited was conferred Mini Ratna Category-I status by the government of India in October 2009, with the equity shareholding of the company in the ratio of 75:25 between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the Uttar Pradesh government.

