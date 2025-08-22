Arunachal Guv suggests institutional training centre for indigenous faiths

Itanagar, Aug 22 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday suggested an institutionalised training and teaching centre for the indigenous faiths in the state.

Indigenous priests, led by Nangram Kani, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Friday and discussed indigenous rituals and practices.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor engaged in a meaningful interaction with them, listening to their experiences and gaining valuable insights into the challenges they face as well as the opportunities that lie ahead for promoting and preserving indigenous culture.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) called upon the indigenous priests to remain steadfast in upholding their age-old traditions while also adapting their practices in tune with the changing times.

He emphasised that rituals should be meaningful and guided by scientific reasoning, ensuring that they continue to serve society positively.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage, the Governor suggested that indigenous rituals and practices must be carefully documented for future generations.

He said that such efforts would not only preserve the richness of tribal traditions but also strengthen the identity of the community in the face of rapid modernisation.

Suggesting an institutionalised training and teaching centre for the indigenous faiths in Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor said that such a step would ensure the passing on of sacred knowledge to future generations in a structured and sustainable way.

He described the indigenous priests as custodians of tribal wisdom and spiritual heritage, entrusted with the god-gifted responsibility of carrying forward the cultural legacy.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) urged them to inspire their people to live in harmony with nature, protecting flora and fauna, and fostering a way of life rooted in respect for the environment.

The Governor said that the advice and guidance of priests must always be for the good of society, promoting unity, peace, and sustainable living, so that traditional values continue to remain a source of strength and pride for the people.

