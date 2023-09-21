Arteta enjoys 'beautiful night' after Arsenal's 4-0 victory over PSV

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seemed emotional on “beautiful night” after his side's dominant 4-0 victory over PSV, showcasing their attacking prowess and laying down an early marker in the Champions League.

t was Arsenal's return to the Champions League after six years and Arteta channeled the emotion of being among the elite again.

"It was a beautiful night. After such a long time we needed to produce the right performance to try to win the game," said Arteta.

"It was great to see the atmosphere and the Champions League music. It was getting a bit emotional before. We showed in both boxes we were exceptional and that was the difference," he added.

Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead in just the eighth minute with a close-range tap-in and then Leandro Trossard fired home from the edge of the area. This goal marked the earliest Arsenal has ever scored in their opening match of a UEFA Champions League campaign.

Leonardo Trossard crossed for Saka and he ruthlessly blasted the ball into the top left corner. PSV did pose an attacking threat with winger Johan Bakayoko firing wide from the edge of the box but it was Arsenal and Jesus who found the net again.

Emile Smith Rowe making his first appearance as a second-half substitute lifted the Arsenal crowd once more and within two minutes a brilliant assist to skipper Martin Odegaard saw the fourth goal low into the bottom left corner from 25 yards finishing the game with a 4-0 scoreline.

Arteta stressed the importance of keeping up the level in the upcoming months as Arsenal look to make a mark on their Champions League return.

"I was really excited about [the game]. I don't show that too much. It's part of the journey, it started last year. We earned the right to be in this competition, which is where we have to be as a club, and now we have a responsibility to produce to stay at this level," he added.

