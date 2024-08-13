Arsenal sign Sweden striker Rosa Kafaji on long-term deal

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Arsenal have signed Sweden striker Rosa Kafaji from BK Hacken on a long-term deal on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old scored 28 goals in 61 games during her two-and-a-half-year tenure with Hacken. She helped the Swedish club get to the Champions League quarterfinals last season. Kafaji has also played nine games for the Sweden national team and netted one goal. She will wear the number 16 jersey.

“It feels amazing to join this club – I'm so happy to be here,” said Rosa. “I had a very good feeling after speaking to Jonas and Clare and it just feels right to be at Arsenal. I’m hungry to keep growing and I know this is the right place for me to do that and compete for the biggest trophies. I can't wait to get started and walk out at Emirates Stadium in front of all our supporters.”

The Swedish striker will replace the Women's Super League's all-time top-scorer Vivianne Miedema, who joined Manchester City on a free transfer earlier this summer after her release from the Gunners.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Rosa to the club. She’s one of the most exciting young talents in the world and I’ve been a keen admirer of her game for a number of years. She plays with a fearlessness beyond her age and I know she has the hunger and mentality it takes to realise her potential here with Arsenal.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.