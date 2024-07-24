Arsenal to offer 55-60 mn pounds for Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres: Report

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Arsenal’s hunt for their next striker has once again seen them approach Sporting CP for talented striker Viktor Gyokeres and have offered them a hefty 55-60 million pounds.

As reported by The Daily Briefing, Arsenal have once again begun talks for Gyokeres and are willing to offer a hefty fee which is said to be between 55-60 million pounds. The Portuguese club have a release clause worth 86 million pounds and want it paid in full which is much more than Arsenal’s offer making a deal at this stage difficult but it is expected that negotiations will follow soon.

Chelsea are also in the race to try and sign the prolific striker who scored a blistering 46 goals in 60 games last season. Although Chelsea could be a viable option for the Swedish international, a move to Arsenal may be preferred given their spot in the Champions League. Whereas Chelsea will be playing in the UEFA Conference League, the third tier of the European competition. Chelsea also have a relatively young squad and need to find their footing after a disappointing 2023/24 season which saw them bring in new manager Enzo Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Arsenal’s hunt for a striker has a lot to do with the expected exit of Eddie Niketiah with the English home grown talent expected to join French outlet Marseille. If the move does pan out then Arteta will be concerned about the number nine position given Gabriel Jesus’ injury record.

A striker is one of the positions that the side needs to bring in reinforcements. The Gunners are reportedly very close to announcing the signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiari and will also make a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino in the coming weeks.

