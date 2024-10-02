Around the world in 8 months, two women Navy officers set sail today

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Two women officers of the Indian Navy -- Lt. Cdr Roopa A. and Lt. Cdr Dilna K. -- on Wednesday embarked from Goa on a challenging mission to circumnavigate the globe in over eight months.

The 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' expedition was flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi near Panaji, as both the officers sailed on the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini'.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said, "At a time when our nation is once again taking to the seas on its transformational journey to be 'Viksit Bharat', this edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama embodies the indomitable spirit of a 'Sashakt' and 'Saksham' India."

The two women officers are on the Navy's Tarini boat for the Sagar Parikrama mission. It will take eight months to complete the journey and they will return by May 2025. They will cover around 40,000 km during this journey.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi complimented the C-in-C South for selecting such an apt date, October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. "And, this challenging endeavour is a fitting tribute to the Father of our Nation, whose life exemplified resilience, perseverance and unwavering commitment built on self-belief and self-sufficiency, said he.

The CNS said, "As the daring duo of Roopa and Dilna embark on this formidable journey, I am sure they will embody these very qualities that Gandhiji represented, and return triumphant from their Parikrama across the seas."

The Naval Chief said, "Parikrama or circumambulation, in Indian tradition reflects the symbolic expression of devotion or reverence. Indian Navy’s Sagar Parikrama circumnavigation voyages are thus more than just sailing expeditions --they are a timeless tribute to Lord Varuna and the seas we sail and operate on! This is our way of acknowledging the maritime soul of India and awakening the maritime spirit of every Indian."

"With the spirit of an adventurer, soul of an explorer and self-discipline of a soldier, you -- Dilna and Roopa -- represent the confidence, courage and conviction of today’s India and Navy," he added.

"An India that defies societal dogmas and aspires to explore new frontiers. An India that is confident of its capabilities, and has the courage to overcome any challenge along the way. Dilna and Roopa, You are the flag-bearers of this resurgent India. You are embarking on a national mission and not just a naval endeavour. Your story will be an inspiration to every Indian woman to break barriers and redefine ‘Nari Shakti.’ You will prove to the world that the possibilities in life are in fact infinite, like the oceans itself, limited only by the bounds of our own imagination and determination," the CNS added.

‘Tarini’ the boat on which the women officers are going to set sail means the ‘Divine Saviour'.

The Navy Chief said, "Remember, when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and that tough times don’t last, but tough teams do. I am pleased to note that Navika Sagar Parikrama will contribute towards progressing national scientific research in collaboration with National Institute of Oceanography for study on marine microplastics and ferrous content across the seas, Wildlife Institute of India for exploration on MegaFaunas or large sea mammals, Sagar Defence for their drones that promise us spectacular visuals of the voyage, and Defence Food Research Laboratory towards providing customised precooked Indian meals so that our valiant warriors always feel at home."

Admiral Tripathi said, "Dilna and Roopa, as you set sail, the Indian Navy and our families join me in wishing you Fair Winds, and Following Seas … I will be personally monitoring your entire journey. I look forward to hearing your stories of adventure, fortitude and resilience. May you have a memorable journey and a lifetime of memories."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.