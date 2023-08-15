Army's I-Day gift to residents of last village on LoC in J&K's Machhal

Srinagar, Aug 15, (IANS) The Army has given an Independence Day gift to the locals of Danna village, the last village on the Line of Control in Machhal sector of J&K's Kupwara district by dedicating a bridge across a rivulet. The Army said in a statement on Tuesday that the 115-feet long bridge has been named as 'Bhagat Bridge' in memory of Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who laid down his life defending this sector in the 1965 War.

"Danna Village is also known as Bhagat Village in memory of the brave son of India. The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the bridge's official opening for use by the villagers. Ribbon was cut by Sep Mian Gul Khan, a 90-year-old 1971 war veteran and a proud resident of the area in presence of Indian Army personnel and other local dignitaries," the Army said.

"The bridge has been constructed by painstaking efforts of Indian Army engineers who persistently toiled for two months in spite of incessant rain and adverse conditions to provide succour to locals from the difficulties related to lack of road and bridge across Machhal Nala. This bridge is testament of the Indian Army's commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir be it defending the borders or supporting them towards building a prosperous and peaceful Kashmir."

The dedication event was attended by children, women and elders of seven villages who got benefited by construction of the bridge.

