Army soldier injured in terrorist firing in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, July 22 (IANS) An army soldier was injured on Monday when terrorists fired at a newly set up army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Official sources said that an army soldier was injured on Monday when terrorists fired at the newly established Rashtriya Rifles camp in the Gundha Khawas area of Rajouri.

"Terrorist fire was returned. The soldier injured in the firing by the terrorists was shifted to hospital."

"A search operation has been started in the area. More reinforcements have been rushed in to carry out the search operation," sources added.

The army has deployed around 4,000 additional soldiers in the hilly districts of the Jammu division to deal with the group of terrorists operating in these districts.

Soldiers drawn from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare have been deployed in these districts to eradicate terrorism.

Terrorist attacks have registered a spurt in the otherwise peaceful Jammu division. The security forces have employed a revised strategy to deal with the hit-and-run tactics of the terrorists.

Six terrorist attacks have been reported in the Jammu division since June 9 this year in which 12 security personnel have been martyred.

These attacks have taken place in the Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua districts in which the terrorists used the element of surprise to carry out ambushes in densely forested areas.

