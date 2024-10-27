Army hosts first edition of Sikkim Soldierathon in Gangtok

Gangtok, Oct 27 (IANS) The Eastern Command and Trishakti Corps of Indian Army in collaboration with ‘Fitistan: Ek Fit Bharat,’ successfully hosted the inaugural ‘Sikkim Soldierathon’-- a Hill Half Marathon on Sunday at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, officials said.

The event, themed 'Run with our Soldiers,’ aimed to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the general citizens, particularly the youth, while promoting fitness and sports tourism in the scenic state of Sikkim.

The marathon featured three categories: 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, attracting over 1,500 participants from 29 cities across 12 states. Winners received attractive prizes, and every participant received promotional items, and a finisher's medal. The event also showcased diverse cultural performances, adding to the lively and electrifying atmosphere.

In his message to the runners, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, stated, “Every step you take is a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers guarding these borders. I am honoured to be part of this new initiative to promote a ‘Fit India’ and strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and our citizens.”

Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, GOC, 33 Corps, said, “Soldierathon is a unique event that offers a lifetime opportunity to run with our brave soldiers who stand vigil round the clock on the borders.”

With participants crossing the finish line smiling and feeling accomplished, the event was a resounding success. The organisers were dedicated to making it a memorable experience, symbolising the spirit of resilience and determination for all involved.

Notably, the heritage of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army includes elements of the British Indian XXXIII Corps, which was established in 1942 and decommissioned in 1945. In 1960, it was raised again at Shillong.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), a three-star officer with the rank of Lieutenant General, is in charge of the corps, which has its headquarters at Sukna, North Bengal. A Two-star officer with the rank of Major General serves as his chief of staff. It is estimated that the Trishakti Corps has between 45,000 and 60,000 soldiers in all.

