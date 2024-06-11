Army conducts medical camp at India’s 'first' village along China border

Itanagar, June 10 (IANS) Mago, a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, often referred to as the first village of India due to its proximity to China, witnessed a significant healthcare initiative by the Indian Army.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Monday that a team of doctors from Gajraj Corps conducted a comprehensive medical and eye camp, providing much-needed healthcare services to the local population in the village last week.

He said the village, nestled in the rugged terrains of the northeast, is known for its challenging access routes. Due to its remoteness, it has limited healthcare infrastructure.

At the camp, 94 patients were screened for various ailments. The team provided medical consultations, conducted diagnostic tests, and distributed necessary medications, Lt Col Rawat said, adding that the primary focus was on addressing ocular health issues, which are prevalent in the remote areas due to a lack of regular medical attention and the harsh weather conditions.

Out of the 94 patients screened, 11 were diagnosed with cataracts, a common yet debilitating eye condition, and have been scheduled for surgery.

The doctors emphasised the importance of reaching out to remote communities.

"Our mission was to ensure that no individual is left behind when it comes to healthcare. We aim to bring quality medical services to the doorstep of those who need it the most, regardless of their location," said one of the doctors.

The team from Gajraj Corps plans to conduct similar camps in other isolated villages, continuing their mission to bridge the healthcare gap.

