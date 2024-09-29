Army Colonel's deputation to strengthen training, op efficiency: J&K Police hails move

Srinagar, Sep 29 (IANS) The first-ever appointment of a serving Army Colonel as a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in J&K has been interpreted differently by different quarters, however, the main import of this action remains the high priority attached to anti-terrorist operations and to meet the challenges posed by "mercenary terrorism".

Regional politicians like PDP President Mehbooba Mufti questioned the government's move by posting on social media platform X, "We are told J&K has the same rights & rules as applied elsewhere in the country. Wonder why & under what special status is the local admin ordering the most unusual appointment of a Colonel as SSP in J&K police?."

Colonel Vikrant Prasher from the Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) Gulmarg has been appointed on a deputation basis as SSP (Training) and special (Operations) in J&K's Police.

The move is in no way intended to undermine the police capabilities to fight terrorism as huge sacrifices made by police in fighting terrorism are unmatched, senior officers of J&K Police said.

"J&K Police has not only proved itself as the top police force fighting militancy but has not lost sight of basic policing during this period. Our list of martyrs reads like an unending scroll of sacrifices made fighting terrorists and the successes achieved on the anti-militancy front would not have been possible without the active engagement and complete synergy between the Army, CAPFs and the J&K Police," said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

The general feeling among the rank and file of J&K Police is not that an Army soldier has been brought to supervise anti-terrorist operations but to strengthen the capacity and professional skills of police to fight terrorism better.

"Nobody expects a Colonel-level officer to supervise the anti-militancy operations of the country's largest police force. He is here to ensure better training and to hone the operational handling capabilities of our boys”, said another senior police officer here.

On the Army's part, there is no confusion about the posting of Colonel Prasher to help a highly competent and efficient police force like that of J&K.

"We have been holding trainings for officers of J&K Police at our field training centres. Working with the Army during their training period is an important part of the practical training courses for local police officers.

"Therefore, it is part of the continuing synergy between the Army and the J&K Police that a serving Colonel is put on deputation to improve the training and operational skills of the brave J&K Police force.

"There is nothing more and nothing less to the appointment of Colonel Prasher as a police officer than what I have explained," said a senior Army officer who worked as a Major General in Kashmir and later rose to head one of the 7 command headquarters of the Indian Army in the country.

