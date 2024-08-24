Army Chief’s visit shows Centre's keenness to restore peace in Manipur: CM Singh

Imphal, Aug 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Saturday that the visit of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shows that the Centre is concerned about the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, and is keen to restore peace at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) along with several top Army officers visited Manipur at a crucial time.

Accompanied by senior Army officers, General Dwivedi arrived in Imphal on Friday for the first time after taking over as the COAS on June 30, and held a meeting with Singh and other officials.

“We discussed many issues, including restoration of peace in the state as soon as possible. The COAS also discussed issues relating to (Myanmar) border areas and the troubles in the neighbouring country,” the Chief Minister told the media on Saturday.

Singh also lauded the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining security, peace, and harmony in Manipur.

The Army Chief directed the senior officers to take follow-up actions in connection with the ethnic violence after due discussions with the Manipur government.

A defence spokesman said that upon his arrival in Imphal, the COAS was briefed on the operational preparedness of the commanders on ground.

General Dwivedi also held a discussion with the heads of various security agencies in the state, wherein he expressed his appreciation for the insights they shared, the spokesman said.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, the Army Chief discussed the internal security situation and the role of the Army and Assam Rifles in ensuring early return of peace and stability in Manipur.

The COAS also reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the people of Manipur.

General Dwivedi later interacted with the troops and complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, operational readiness, and dedication to duty.

The COAS also met with the Army veterans and praised their selfless service and invaluable contributions towards nation building, the defence PRO said.

General Dwivedi along with other senior Army officers left Imphal for New Delhi on Saturday.

